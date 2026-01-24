TPAC Cancels Weekend Les Misérables Performances Due to Weather

Friday, January 23, marks the final performance of Les Misérables at TPAC , as this weekend’s shows have been canceled due to weather conditions.

TPAC announced on social media that all performances scheduled for Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, have been called off. “After further monitoring weather conditions, all performances of Les Misérables scheduled for Saturday, Jan 24 and Sunday, Jan 25 have been cancelled,” the venue stated. “We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the safety of everyone involved.”

Ticket holders who purchased through TPAC will receive additional information via email. Those who bought tickets through another outlet should contact their original point of purchase for available options.

The next Broadway show at TPAC will be Six the Musical, which tells the story of Henry VIII’s six wives and begins its run on February 3.

