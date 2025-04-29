TPAC Announces Two Unique Musical Experiences to Nashville

Tennessee Performing Arts Center® is proud to announce two dynamic, nationally acclaimed shows that highlight the power of music in unexpected and engaging ways: STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS AND CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!. Each production offers a fresh take on how audiences experience music; one through a nostalgic, immersive video game concert, and the other through a participatory, community-driven singalong. Together, they reflect TPAC’s commitment to bringing bold, diverse programming to the heart of Music City.

Tickets for STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS and CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!are available at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF THE SEASONS

Saturday, March 14, 2026

8:00 PM

Jackson Hall

After the overwhelming response to Stardew Valley’s first concert tour, Festival of Seasons, which sold out in record time, the music of Stardew Valley returns to concert halls worldwide in 2025/26 with Symphony of Seasons.

A brand-new concert featuring a 35-piece orchestra, Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons, will see all new arrangements of music from the game performed. Accompanied by a screen above the stage featuring gameplay from the game itself, fans can also expect to see original content created exclusively for the concert under the supervision of ConcernedApe.

Concert-goers can look forward to hearing the game’s most popular songs as they watch their farm grow throughout the seasons and explore some of the valley’s most memorable locations, from Pelican Town to the Skull Cavern, Ginger Island to Calico Desert, the Submarine to the Wizard’s Tower and much more.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best Stardew Valley cosplay in this celebration of the game.

CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR!

Friday, October 3, 2025

7:30 PM

Polk Theatre

“Why see a show when you can BE the show!?” Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns the audience into performers!

Part concert, part social experiment, and totally unforgettable—Choir! Choir! Choir! is a drop-in choir experience where the audience becomes the star. Led by creators Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, each show is a one-night-only collaboration as the crowd is taught vocal harmonies to classic songs, then performs them together in an electrifying live rendition.

No auditions. No pressure. Just voices raised in harmony, laughter, and pure musical joy. Whether you sing in the shower or on the stage, Choir! Choir! Choir! proves that everyone has a place in the chorus. Find tickets here.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices.

