TPAC Announces Broadway Series for 2026-27 Season

A season of unforgettable theatre awaits as the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center announces its 2026–27 HCA Healthcare TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, presented in partnership with Nissan.

The eight-show season invites audiences to experience every moment with a lineup that spans beloved classics, pop-culture phenomena, high-energy new musicals and transporting theatrical spectacles.

The 2026–27 season features six Nashville premieres including DEATH BECOMES HER, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, THE GREAT GATSBY, HELL’S KITCHEN, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™. The lineup also marks the highly anticipated return of two legendary Broadway classics, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, back in Nashville after 10 years. Two special add-on engagements, JERSEY BOYS and BEETLEJUICE, complete the season.

“Live theatre gives us moments we carry with us long after the curtain falls,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “From once-in-a-generation theatrical events to iconic titles returning to our stage, this lineup signals the strength of Nashville as a major Broadway market. These are the productions audiences talk about for years.”

Season tickets are available for new and renewing patrons with packages starting at $396. Purchasing season tickets guarantees the best seats at the best value and includes flexible interest-free payment plans. Season ticket holders also enjoy exclusive benefits including easy exchange privileges, priority access to additional Broadway tickets at a discount, auto-renew convenience and more.

To purchase season tickets and review the full benefits, pricing and seat map, visit TPAC.ORG/Broadway.

2026-27 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season

presented in partnership with Nissan.

Click for More Events

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email