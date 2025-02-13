TPAC Announces 45th Anniversary of Broadway Season

A storybook season awaits as the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® announces its 2025-26 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, presented in partnership with Nissan and Farm Bureau Health Plans, as part of its 45th Anniversary.

The upcoming season features six Nashville premieres, plus the return of a classic fairy tale and the revolutionary re-telling of American history, with two-week engagements of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and HAMILTON. The lineup celebrates stories that range American theatre’s past, present and future with the groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz, THE WIZ; the brilliant, passionate and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, SUFFS; the beloved, cinematic classic that is now a Broadway musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL; the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime, SOME LIKE IT HOT; the bestselling novel with a poignant reminder that life – and love – can begin again at any age, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; and the coming-of-age story that takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS.

In addition, TPAC will present three limited return engagement presentations, including the world’s most popular musical, LES MISÉRABLES; the global sensation that remixes five hundred years of historic heartbreak told by the six wives of Henry VIII, SIX; and the outrageous musical comedy of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word, THE BOOK OF MORMON.

“For 45 years, TPAC has brought stories to life on our stages, creating unforgettable memories and fostering connections that inspire and entertain. This milestone 45th Anniversary season celebrates the transformative power of live theatre, featuring timeless classics and groundbreaking new works that honor our past, reflect our present, and look toward the future as America approaches its 250th birthday,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO.

“We invite audiences to join us on this remarkable journey through American storytelling, reinforcing TPAC’s role as a cultural cornerstone for Tennessee and a premier destination for extraordinary performing arts experiences.”

Season tickets are available now for new and renewing patrons for as low as $380. Purchasing season tickets allows theatre lovers to get the best seats at the best price when buying in advance. Plus, interest-free flexible plans allow patrons to spread the cost of a season package over up to seven months.

Season ticket holders also enjoy other exclusive benefits such as easy exchange privileges, priority access to buy additional Broadway tickets at a discount, and much more.

To purchase season tickets and review the full benefits, pricing and seat map, visit TPAC.ORG/Broadway, or call TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.

2025-26 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season

presented in partnership with Nissan and Farm Bureau Health Plans

THE WIZ – Sept. 23-28, 2025

THE OUTSIDERS – Oct. 14-19, 2025

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – Nov. 4-16, 2025

SUFFS – March 3-8, 2026

BACK TO THE FUTURE – March 17-22, 2026

SOME LIKE IT HOT – April 21-26, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS – May 12-17, 2026

HAMILTON – June 17-28, 2026

Additional Broadway at TPAC presentations

LES MISÉRABLES – Jan. 20-25, 2026

SIX – Feb. 3-8, 2026

THE BOOK OF MORMON – June 2-7, 2026

