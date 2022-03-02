Limited engagement playing this week Mar. 2-6 in Jackson Hall
Described by the Los Angeles Times as a “cultural phenomenon,” Dear Evan Hansen comes to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall March 2-6. In advance of performances, the production is hosting a digital ticket lottery, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets per performance.
The digital lottery is now accepting entries for all performances and will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. the day before the performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email. They can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement.
To enter the lottery, visit https://www.luckyseat.com/
- Entrants must be 18 years or older.
- A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup.
- Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.
- Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/
All entrants are encouraged to follow Dear Evan Hansen on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for additional lottery news and information.
About Dear Evan Hansen
The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman”), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (“Rent,” “Next to Normal”).
In addition to winning six 2017 Tony awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. Dear Evan Hansen is also the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards three-years running and was proclaimed the Best Long-Running Show and the Best Touring Production in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.
Declared “One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post’s Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green, who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it “more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever.”
If You Go:
Dear Evan Hansen
March 2-6, 2022
TPAC’s Jackson Hall
505 Deaderick St.
Tickets:
615-782-4040
Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. The Broadway season is supported by TPAC’s official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, and NewsChannel 5 is the media sponsor for the season. The institutional sponsor for TPAC is Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.
TPAC is an accessible facility that provides a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking, and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series and Broadway special engagement. For more information about accessible services, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.
Our Commitment to Your Safety
We are eager to welcome you back for safe and memorable experiences at Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Our Patron Entry Policy requires guests 6+ years of age to wear a mask and guests 12+ years of age to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test, negative antigen test, or positive antibody test administered within 3 days of the performance date. As an alternative, guests may provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. For our complete entry policy details and updated health protocols, visit TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth.
