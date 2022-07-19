Toys ‘R’ Us is Making a Comeback

Macy’s is bringing back Toys “R” Us stores.

In a social media post Toys “R” Us shared, “We’re happy to announce that Toys”R”Us will be coming to every @macys in the U.S. starting now! You read that right, WE’RE BACK!”

Stores will begin to open in late July and by mid-October, every Macy’s in the U.S. will have its own Toys “R” Us. You will find Toys “R” Us inside Macy’s stores with an area from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.

In a release it stated, The Toys“R”Us shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families. To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie®, LEGO®.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed all stores by June 2018. Under new ownership, the store was purchased by Tru Kids who set to reopen a few stores, then WHP purchased the toy store in 2021.

Shop Toys “R” Us online here.