Townhome Severely Damaged in Murfreesboro Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a townhome fire on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 on Sunday Silence Way. The family and their dog made it out safely. The family’s cat was rescued by a firefighter. The residents in attached townhomes also made it out safely with the help of neighbors and MPD officers.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and the garage area and an upper bedroom on fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze preventing it from spreading to neighboring units.

The townhome sustained significant damage. Two vehicles were also damaged by fire. The vinyl siding on an adjacent townhome was melted by the heat.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email