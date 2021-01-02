Town of Smyrna to support #LightsUp4Heroes

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is pleased to support TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center’s #LightsUp4Heroes campaign to honor healthcare workers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, but it has been particularly difficult for our frontline healthcare workers,” shared Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “The Town will leave our Christmas lights up through January, and we invite our community to join us in this show of solidarity.”

“Smyrna is grateful for the service and sacrifice of everyone working in healthcare,” noted Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center serves our community well and we are happy to support this campaign. We hope our healthcare heroes feel our gratitude with this symbolic gesture.”

The Town of Smyrna’s exterior lights and decorations will remain up through January 31st.