Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department is seeking nominations for the 2021 Kenneth “Coon” Victory Lifetime Service Award and Young Leader Award.

The Lifetime Service Award is named after the first recipient, Kenneth “Coon” Victory. Recipients are Smyrna citizens that have distinguished themselves by years of unselfish and dedicated volunteer service to the Smyrna community. The Young Leader Award recognizes an individual under the age of 21 who has a passion for volunteerism, has completed a community service project, and is committed to making their community a better place.

“Our community continues to thrive because the volunteer spirit is alive and well,” explained Mike Moss, Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department Director. “It is our privilege to honor individuals who have spent their life serving our community, as well as the youth that already embody the volunteer spirit and will serve our community in the years to come.”

Nominations will be accepted through November 11. To learn more, visit townofsmyrna.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/forms-and-agreements.