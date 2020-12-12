SMYRNA, Tennessee— The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) announced the recipients of its 2020 Local Government Awards, which honors excellence in public service across Middle Tennessee. The Town of Smyrna was recognized for excellence in Economic Development and Recreation and Youth Engagement.

The Regional Council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the TN General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Each year, GNRC honors its members and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC’s history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale. The Excellence in Local Government awards recognizes county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region.

In the Economic Development category, a project that featured enhancements to the Smyrna Train Depot building, including a 20’ x 24’ stage canopy, elevated stage area, lighting and sound, and amphitheater-style seating was selected as a recipient. The Train Depot improvements are part of the Town’s Lowry Street Revitalization Plan, focusing on developing the downtown area as a hub for community events. Known as the Depot District, this is the heart of the Smyrna community and location for the Farmer’s Market, art shows, music events, and numerous festivals.

Cedar Stone Park was selected in the Recreation and Youth Engagement Category. The Town cut the ribbon on the first phase of this park on June 17, 2020. Constructed on property purchased from the Rutherford County School Board in 2007, this is the first new community park built in Smyrna in 35 years. Phase One includes 4-224’ full synthetic turf youth baseball fields, LED athletic field lighting, scoreboards with message boards, state-of-the-art concession/restroom building, and a large community playground.

“The work being done by the local communities and professionals working for citizens across Middle Tennessee is inspiring,” said Michael Skipper, executive director for GNRC. “It is an honor to highlight their hard work and share these best practices with the rest of the region.”

For more information about the Greater Nashville Regional Council or other award recipients, visit GNRC.org.

“We are incredibly honored to receive recognition in both the Economic Development and Recreation and Youth Engagement categories,” shared Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “Revitalizing the heart of our community and providing state of the art facilities for our youth leagues is critical in maintaining the quality of life we enjoy in Smyrna. We are a vibrant, growing community committed to preserving our history while creating opportunities for future generations.”

About GRNC:

The Greater Nashville Regional Council was established the TN General Assembly to serve as a regional planning and economic development agency for 13 counties across Middle Tennessee. The Regional Council administers a variety of state and federal grants programs on behalf of local governments and offers economic and community development services, policy and planning assistance, and aging and disability counseling to its member communities. For more information visit GNRC.org