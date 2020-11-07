Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed is challenging Town Manager Brian D. Hercules in the 2020 Town of Smyrna Food Drive to benefit Nourish Food Bank.

The annual food drive historically culminates with the Town’s Christmas Parade. COVID-19 caused the Town to cancel this year’s parade, but the need for the community to donate food has not diminished.

“COVID-19 has placed a burden on many of our families,” noted Mayor Reed. “Nourish Food Bank has experienced a significant increase in families asking for assistance. Neighbor helping neighbor resonates with our citizens. We are asking you to join us in making sure that all of our citizens have access to food and basic necessities.”

Anyone wishing to donate non-perishable food items, toiletries, or baby supplies may drop their donation off in two locations: the sleigh in front of Town Hall, located at 315 South Lowry Street, or the truck in front of Smyrna Event Center, located at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East.

“Nourish Food Bank served an estimated 400,000 meals in 2019; they are on track to serve over one million meals in 2020. We need our community to rally around this cause now more than ever,” explained Hercules. “No family should experience hunger or food insecurity.”

82,384 non-perishable food items were collected in the 2019 Town of Smyrna Food Drive. Smyrna officials hope to exceed that number and provide relief to citizens in need.