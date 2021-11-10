SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Remarks: Colonel James Allen Reed

VFW District 6, Post #8422 Commander Darrell Birk

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial

Lee Victory Recreation Park

110 Sam Ridley Parkway East

Smyrna, TN 37167

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors:

Smyrna Event Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway East

More Middle Tennessee Veterans Day Events Here.