SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Remarks: Colonel James Allen Reed
VFW District 6, Post #8422 Commander Darrell Birk
Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, TN 37167
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors:
Smyrna Event Center
100 Sam Ridley Parkway East
