The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a ribbon cutting and field dedication for the new Cedar Stone Community Park. Smyrna Parks and Recreation Director Mike Moss will serve as the emcee, with Mayor Mary Esther Reed offering comments, and a formal dedication of the field to Kenneth “Coon” Victory, H.G. Cole, Ginny Olerud Williams, and Frank E. Crosslin, Jr.

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: 3639 Morton Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167