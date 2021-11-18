SMYRNA, Tennessee— The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host our annual Lighting Ceremony. Town Manager Brian Hercules will emcee the event, with entertainment provided by the Stewarts Creek High School Jazz Band.

Smyrna Fire and Police Departments will provide FREE photos with Santa.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on a Smyrna Fire truck just in time to help the Town Council flip the ceremonial switch to turn on all Christmas lights across Smyrna.

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 6:00pm

Location: Smyrna Event Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway East

Smyrna, TN 37167