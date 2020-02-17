Town of Smyrna to Honor the 2019 Lifetime Service Award and 2019 Young Leader Award Winners

Mike Moss, Smyrna Parks and Recreation Director, is pleased to announce Rusty Boguskie as the 2019 Kenneth “Coon” Victory Lifetime Service Award winner and Breanna Evans as the 2019 Young Leader Award winner. Both individuals will be honored at the Annual Volunteer of the Year Banquet, Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Smyrna Event Center.

Devoting his time to the North Rutherford Soccer League, Rusty Boguskie has been a fixture at Rotary Soccer Park for more than two decades. He has served in numerous volunteer capacities for this program, including coach, referee, board member, field coordinator, and field director.

“Rusty is a committed volunteer for the North Rutherford Soccer League and the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department,” shared Moss. “He embodies the spirit of voluntarism and serves our community incredibly well.”

The Lifetime Service Award is named after the first recipient, Kenneth “Coon” Victory. Recipients are Smyrna citizens that have distinguished themselves by years of unselfish and dedicated volunteer service to the Smyrna community.

Balancing academics and voluntarism is something Breanna Evans does extremely well. The Smyrna High School senior is involved in numerous organizations at school and in the Smyrna community. She is incredibly passionate about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, spearheading the school’s campaign to raise $65,000 in the name of their late drama teacher.

“Breanna is an exemplary young woman,” noted Smyrna High Principal Sherri Southerland in her nomination letter. “She is one of the most dependable students I have witnessed in my 20 years of education. She will be remarkable when she enters college and will do great things.”

The Young Leader Award recognizes an individual under the age of 21 who has a passion for voluntarism, has completed a community service project, and is dependable.

For more information about the banquet, including how to purchase tickets, please call the Parks and Recreation Office, 615-459-9773.