The Smyrna Event Center reopened January 21, with the buffet.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to close or limit services in Town facilities,” shared Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “Chef Anthony and our Event Center staff are looking forward to reopening and serving our community.”
The Event Center, located at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East, is open Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The buffet, including dessert and a drink, is $12 ($11 for military members or seniors). For additional information, please call (615) 459-4444.