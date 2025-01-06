Town of Smyrna to Open Fire Station 4

The Town of Smyrna is pleased to announce the opening of the town’s sixth fire station, Station 4.

The public and government officials are invited to commemorate the opening during a ceremony held on Monday. The addition of a sixth fire station in Smyrna will improve the level of fire service throughout the community by decreasing response times.

“We are excited to open the new fire station stated Mayor Mary Esther Reed, this new station off Jefferson Pike will continue to build on our current fire and emergency services in Smyrna.” Town of Smyrna officials worked with a team of professionals at TMP and Robins and Morton to manage the design and build of the construction project.

Remarks: Mayor Mary Esther Reed

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Smyrna Fire Station 4, 5650 West Jefferson Pike, Smyrna, TN 37167

