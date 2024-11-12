Town of Smyrna to Kick Off the Holiday Season with Christmas Tree Lighting

The Town of Smyrna is gearing up for its highly anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 26th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The festive event, which will take place at the historic Smyrna Train Depot, marks the official start of the holiday season in Smyrna. The evening will feature the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree, along with plenty of holiday cheer for families and visitors. The celebration will also include a kids sing-a-long, food trucks and photos with Santa.

For those attending the event, please be aware that Front Street will be closed from 5:45 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. to accommodate the festivities. The Depot parking lot will be accessible via Wright Street during this time.

