Town of Smyrna to Host Veterans Day Ceremony Monday

The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price for America’s freedom.

Remarks: Colonel Wade Reed, 117th Regiment, Regional Training Officer VFW District 6, Post #8422 Commander Darrell Birk

Date: Monday, November 9, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial, Lee Victory Recreation Park

Address: 110 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna, TN 37167

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors: Smyrna Event Center

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email