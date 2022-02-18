The Town of Smyrna has released its History of Smyrna series. The project captures Smyrna’s oral history through a series of conversations among longtime Smyrna residents.

Hosted by Kenneth “Coon” Victory, Patsy Brown, and Marion Appleton, each episode focuses on a particular area of the Smyrna community and features historians, community leaders, and citizens with a personal connection to the subject matter.

The first episode was filmed in the Rosenwald Community Center, a replica of the former Rosenwald School located in Hilltop-Rosenwald Park. Stories, anecdotes, and laughter is exchanged among the hosts and guests while discussing the history of the Hilltop Community, growing up in the area, and the integration of schools in Smyrna.

“Smyrna is a vibrant community rich in tradition and history,” explained Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “As our community continues to grow, we felt it was important to capture the legacy of those who shaped Smyrna and pass that legacy on to future generations. We are grateful for the individuals who shared their time, memories, photos, and artifacts with us to make this vision a reality.”

History of Smyrna was produced entirely by the Town’s Media Services Department and is available for viewing on the following platforms:

Smyrna’s YouTube Channel

2. Smyrna TV on Comcast Channel 3, U-Verse Channel 99, airing at 8am and 7pm daily

3. Smyrna TV through the Cablecast Screenweave App on Roku or AppleTV

4. Streaming live from the Town’s website (townofsmyrna.org/departments/media-services)

History of Smyrna is an eight-episode series. A new episode is released each month through August 2022.