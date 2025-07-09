Town of Smyrna Promotes Sierra Lowry to Director of Finance

The Town of Smyrna has announced the promotion of Sierra Lowry to Director of Finance, following the retirement of longtime Director Rex Gaither.

A Murfreesboro native and graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in accounting, Lowry’s journey with Smyrna began as an intern during her final semester. Since then, she has advanced through the ranks of the Finance Department, most recently serving as Assistant Finance Director. In that role, she oversaw the Town’s annual budget and audit processes, demonstrating a sharp eye for detail and a commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Lowry says she finds purpose in understanding how the day-to-day financial work connects to Smyrna’s long-term well-being. Her dedication to the town’s fiscal health and strategic growth has made her a vital part of the team.

Outside of the office, she enjoys reading, road trips with her husband, puzzles, gardening, and recreational swimming. Now stepping into her new leadership position, Lowry looks forward to guiding the department in a way that balances Smyrna’s small-town values with its future-focused vision, all to maintain a high quality of life for residents.

