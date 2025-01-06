Town of Smyrna Prepares for Winter Storm: Advisory for Residents

The Town of Smyrna urges all residents to prepare for a winter storm expected to impact the area on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and Monday, January 6, 2025, based on the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Middle Tennessee, with freezing rain and light ice accumulations expected, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways.

Weather Highlights:

-Sunday Morning: Freezing rain will begin before sunrise and persist into the afternoon in some areas.

-Sunday Afternoon: Freezing rain transitions to regular rain as temperatures rise.

-Monday: Light snow showers are possible with colder temperatures, particularly along the Tennessee/Kentucky border and the Cumberland Plateau.

Icy roads and slick spots are anticipated, creating hazardous travel conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If driving cannot be avoided:

Use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Reduce speed and maintain a safe following distance.

Avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

The Town of Smyrna will continue to monitor the situation closely and respond according to the guidelines outlined in the Public Works Department’s Winter Weather Information Plan, which can be accessed here.

Town crews are on standby to treat roads as conditions evolve. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather developments by following local news outlets, the National Weather Service, and the Town of Smyrna’s social media.

For additional questions or concerns, contact the Smyrna Public Works Department at 615-459-9766.

