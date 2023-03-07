Town of Smyrna Plans Road Closures March 8th – March 22

Town of Smyrna Public Works is planning a road closure Wednesday, March 8th through Wednesday, March 22 Monday through Friday from 8:15AM to 2:00PM for road work.

The section between Waldron Road at Cooks Lane will be closed due to road work being performed. The detour route will be Cooks Lane to Lee Road to Montgomery Way.

Rock Springs Road will be open to local traffic only. Please allow for extra time and use caution when driving through this area. Traffic control will be on site until the work is completed.

If you have any questions please contact Public Works (615) 459-9766.