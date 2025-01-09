Town of Smyrna Offices Closed Friday, January 10

Due to the inclement weather forecast, all town offices, including Smyrna Town Hall, Smyrna Courts, Smyrna Golf Course, Smyrna Event Center and the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center, will be closed on Friday, January 10, 2025.

All essential personnel, including Police, Fire, Water Plant, and Waste Water Plant Departments, will continue to provide services.

For non-emergency-related issues, residents should call the Smyrna Police Department Dispatch line at 615-459-6644 for emergencies, dial 911.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email