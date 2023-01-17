Town of Smyrna Looking to Fill Several Board & Advisory Committee Openings

Application Deadline is February 28th

The Town of Smyrna has several Board & Advisory Committee Openings available for the following:

  • Beer Board: (1) Open Seat
  • Planning Commission: (3) Open Seats
  • Board of Zoning Appeals: (2) Open Seats
  • Historic Zoning Commission: (2) Open Seats
  • Project Assistance: (1) Open Seat
  • Sister City Committee: (3) Open Seats
  • Parks Advisory Board: (4) Open Seats
  • Packaged Liquor Board: (2) Open Seats
  • Smyrna Housing Authority: (1) Open Seat
  • Storm Water Committee: (4) Open Seats
  • Smyrna Charity Assistance Fund: (1) Open Seat

Being a member of a board or committee is a great way to get involved in your community and serve them well.

For more information, and / or to apply for an open seat, please visit our Online Committee Applications page to complete an online application form.

