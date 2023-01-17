Town of Smyrna Looking to Fill Several Board & Advisory Committee Openings

The Town of Smyrna has several Board & Advisory Committee Openings available for the following:

Beer Board: (1) Open Seat

(1) Open Seat Planning Commission: (3) Open Seats

(3) Open Seats Board of Zoning Appeals: (2) Open Seats

(2) Open Seats Historic Zoning Commission: (2) Open Seats

(2) Open Seats Project Assistance: (1) Open Seat

(1) Open Seat Sister City Committee: (3) Open Seats

(3) Open Seats Parks Advisory Board: (4) Open Seats

(4) Open Seats Packaged Liquor Board: (2) Open Seats

(2) Open Seats Smyrna Housing Authority: (1) Open Seat

(1) Open Seat Storm Water Committee: (4) Open Seats

(4) Open Seats Smyrna Charity Assistance Fund: (1) Open Seat

Being a member of a board or committee is a great way to get involved in your community and serve them well.

For more information, and / or to apply for an open seat, please visit our Online Committee Applications page to complete an online application form.