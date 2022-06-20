SMYRNA, TN – UPDATE: The Town of Smyrna is lifting the restriction on swimming, wading, fishing, or other water contact in Stewart Creek and the embayment where Stewart Creek enters Percy Priest Lake. The restriction was put in place on May 20, 2022 due to elevated levels of bacteria. The latest sample results show that bacteria levels are no longer elevated.

The Waste Water Treatment Plant has resumed normal operations. The Town will continue to investigate the cause of the situation.

The Town and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) continue to monitor the Creek to ensure its future health.