The Town of Smyrna is grateful for its residents’ adherence to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders, as well as best practices communicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On March 13, the Town announced closure of its Parks and Recreation facilities, Event Center, and Golf Course in order to emphasize the necessity of social distancing and discouraging gatherings of ten (10) or more people within the same immediate areas.

Understanding the difficulties some of our utility customers may experience financially, on March 17, the Town announced that our Water, Sewer and Gas providers will not terminate service or apply late fees for the duration of the Governor’s State of Emergency. Effective March 20, Town Hall was closed to the public and operational modifications were made to continue to serve citizens. These closures, modifications, and protocol remain in effect.

“Citizens within the Town of Smyrna continue to support one another through this challenging time,” noted Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “We know that many of our citizens are concerned about household finances and purchasing basic necessities. Shirley Key, Community Services Coordinator with Smyrna Police Department, is a licensed social worker who is available to connect our citizens with resources to help: Shirley.key@townofsmyrna.org or 615-267-5151.”

For more information regarding the Town of Smyrna’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including community resources, modified processes and closures, please visit the Town’s website, Facebook, Twitter, or Channel 3:

Town of Smyrna website: www.townofsmyrna.org