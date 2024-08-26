Town of Smyrna Conducting Special Census

The Town of Smyrna is conducting a special census of all town residents to ensure the town receives its fair share of State Shared Tax dollars. State Shared Taxes are distributed to municipalities throughout Tennessee based on each town’s population.

If the special census results show that the Town of Smyrna has exceeded its 2020 census population numbers, the town’s state revenue will increase. This increase directly benefits the community, helping to fund Police and Fire Departments, build parks, repair roads and public works, and recruit new retail and industrial businesses.

Residents are asked to provide your address and the first and last name of everyone residing in the household, including anyone living away (college students, military, etc.). The information collected will be kept confidential and will only be used by the Town of Smyrna for the Special Census. Your information will not be shared, sold, rented, or given to any other entity or business. The next Federal Census will not be conducted until 2030.

Click here to complete the census online. You can also complete the census form you received in the mail and return it or call 615-267-5005. Completed paper forms may be returned to Smyrna Town Hall at 315 S. Lowry Street.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email