Town of Smyrna Announces David Santucci as Town Manager

The Town of Smyrna is pleased to announce that David Santucci has been appointed as the Town Manager effective October 14, 2024. Santucci previously served as the City Manager for the City of Deerfield Beach, holding various roles since 2011. He will be responsible for executing the day-to-day responsibilities of the Town and the policies set by the Town Council and for coordinating municipal services.

Santucci began his public service career in 2004, working in local government in the public procurement profession in Lee County, Florida, and then with the City of Coconut Creek, Florida. He joined the City of Deerfield Beach in June 2011 as the Purchasing Manager and was promoted to Assistant to the City Manager/Purchasing Director in October 2014. In 2016, he was named Assistant City Manager and appointed City Manager in 2019. His leadership helped steer Deerfield Beach through the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-pandemic staffing challenges, as well as establish the city as an attractive place for substantial growth and economic revitalization.

“Dave is the best choice from a pool of qualified candidates,” said Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “He has a proven track record and has been successful in his public career. We look forward to his contribution to help Smyrna move forward. More importantly, we think he will be a great fit with the organization, and we are delighted that he has accepted the position. We look forward to him joining our team in October.”

“I am honored and humbled by the decision of the Town Council to appoint me as Smyrna’s Town Manager,” noted Santucci. “I’ve already had the opportunity to interact with the council members and some of the staff, and everyone has been welcoming. I have no doubt that making Smyrna a home for me and my family is the right decision. As Town Manager, I look forward to working with the staff, council, and community on tough issues and helping to shape Smyrna’s future.”

Santucci is a former United States Marine Corps Sergeant and a Combat Veteran. He holds a Bachelor of Public Management from Florida Atlantic University and an Associate Degree in Arts from Broward College. He and his family are excited to join the Smyrna community!

