Town of Smyrna Announces Appointment of New Fire Chief

The Town of Smyrna is proud to announce the appointment of Chief Brian Goss as the new Fire Chief of the Smyrna Fire Department.

Chief Goss is a distinguished 42-year veteran of the fire service, having begun his career in 1983 as a paid-on-call firefighter in Bangor, Michigan. In 1988, he joined the Grand Rapids (Michigan) Fire Department, where he served for two decades, rising through the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief.

In 2008, Chief Goss continued his leadership journey in Tennessee, accepting the position of Assistant Fire Chief with the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department. He was later promoted to Fire Chief on July 1, 2011, a role in which he demonstrated exceptional dedication to operational excellence, public safety, and professional development.

Chief Goss holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Spring Arbor University and is a graduate of both the University of North Carolina’s Fire & Rescue Management Institute and the University of Tennessee’s Public Administrator Program. He has earned the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and Public Information Officer (PIO) designations from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC), where he currently serves as a peer reviewer.

“We are honored to welcome Chief Goss to Smyrna,” said David Santucci, Town Manager. “His extensive experience, leadership in the fire service, and dedication to professional standards will serve our community well as he leads the Smyrna Fire Department into its next chapter.”

Chief Goss shared, “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to serve in a variety of capacities within several high-performing agencies, and I’m excited to bring that experience to work alongside the dedicated professionals of the Smyrna Fire Department.”

Chief Goss’s appointment is effective May 19.

