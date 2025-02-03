Town Hall Meeting Set to Engage Public on Projects in West Murfreesboro

The City of Murfreesboro invites the Blackman Community to a Town Hall Meeting in West Murfreesboro, Tues., Feb. 4, 2025, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Blackman United Methodist Church, 4380 Manson Pike to discuss a variety of projects, programs, and activities.

Mayor Shane McFarland and representatives of the City of Murfreesboro executive leadership team will be available to answer questions and discuss projects and programs.

Who: Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and City Staff

What: Mayor Shane McFarland and City executives will discuss road and development projects, programs, and activities, including Veterans Park, Blackman-Burnt Knob-Manson Pike intersection, Medical Center Parkway widening

When: Tues., Feb. 4, 2025 – 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Where: Blackman United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 4380 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN, 37129

Hosts: Blackman United Methodist Church and Blackman Community Club

The meeting will include updates on parks, roads, and public safety as well as time for questions from attendees. Recent actions by the Murfreesboro City Council included approval of construction for parks, roads, and public safety improvements, including Veterans Park, Old Fort Park, and the Blackman/Manson//Burnt Knob intersection improvements, and Real Time Crime Center.

