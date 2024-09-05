Tourism In Rutherford County Generated $772,865,400 In Visitor Spending In 2023

Visitors to Rutherford County generated $772,865,400 in spending in 2023, a 3.78% increase from 2022, according to newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

“The continued growth in visitor spending reflects the hard work and collaboration of our community, local businesses and tourism partners,” said Thomas Laird, board chair for the Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It is a testament to Rutherford County’s appeal as a top destination in Tennessee. We are proud to contribute to the economic vitality of our region.”

By The Numbers:

Direct visitor spending in Rutherford County generated $46,010,100 in state tax revenue and $29,764,500 in local tax revenue.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each household in

Rutherford County would pay $619 more in state and local taxes.

Direct visitor spending also supported 5,196 jobs in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County ranked seventh among the 95 counties in Tennessee.

*Research conducted by Tourism Economics, commissioned by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. The data above highlights the impact of visitors within the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Rutherford County.

Statewide, Tennessee tourism generated a record $30.6 billion in direct visitor spending and saw 144 million visitors to the state in 2023. Statewide visitor spending generated $3.2 billion in direct state and local tax revenues in 2023. Full details can be found in the statewide press release. Tourism boosts local economies, supports businesses and jobs, funds public services and creates a better quality of life for all Tennesseans.

An IMPLAN input-output model estimated the portion of calendar year 2023 spending attributable to visitors. For this study, a visitor includes those who stayed overnight or traveled more than 50 miles to the destination. The report focuses specifically on spending in retail, recreation, accommodations, food & dining, and transportation services. When visitors spend money in these categories, it generates state and local taxes that help fund schools, roads, and other needed public services.

The 2023 Economic Impact on Travel Report analyzes statewide spending and visitation from domestic and international travelers to Tennessee. The report includes methodology used to determine visitor spending, tax generation, job creation and more. The TN Travel Impact Interactive County Dashboard provides instant access to key metrics, statewide and by county, about the economic impact of travel to Tennessee.

