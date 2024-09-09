Touch Of Brews Festival Returns For Fourth Consecutive Year In Nashville

The 4th Annual Touch of Brews Festival is set to make its triumphant return to Nashville at Sevier Park in the heart of 12 South September 27th & 28th. This fan favorite festival celebrates the harmonious blend of exceptional music and craft beers by Terrapin Beer Company, promising attendees an unforgettable weekend of entertainment and engagement.

Rhizome Productions is bringing together a stellar list of local and national musical acts in the spirit of the Grateful Dead. Heady jams and positive vibes begin Friday (Sept. 27th) from 5pm-9pm with a Nashville staple…The Stolen Faces as well as others. Saturday will offer a full day (11am-8pm) of family friendly fun. As with all Rhizome events a portion of the proceeds will support a Nashville based non profit organization. Touch of Brews is proud to donate a portion of net proceeds to the Nashville Parks Foundation (501c3).

“The beauty of that Grateful Dead spirit is that it’s steeped in love and inclusion and integral to our event,” says Rhizome Productions. “So, yes, bring the dogs! Bring the kids!” Amidst all the other offerings, Touch of Brews provides a large Kids Zone run by local educators slapping arts and crafts and controlled chaos across face painting and sensory play stations. The Adventure Science Center and more will be making stops throughout the day for free kids entertainment. New this year will be our 30 foot climbing wall as well. Smiles are always free at Touch of Brews, as are kids 12 and under.

Music enthusiasts will enjoy a phenomenal lineup of musicians like Dan Lebowitz, Nicki Bluhm, Tennessee Warbler’s at our Terrapin Beer Company Bluegrass stage, The Rock & Roll Playhouse (bringing the concert experience to children) Nashville is Dead and much more. Touch of Brews offers more than just a sonic experience. It’s a celebration of craftsmanship and creativity that extends from the stage to the pint glass. Attendees will have the chance to indulge their palates with various food and beverage options. Then shake it down Shakedown Street and purchase artisanal creations offered by dozens of vendors.

Tickets for the Touch of Brews Festival are available for purchase at touchofbrews.com and made possible by the generous support of Terrapin Beer Co., Hollywood Feed, Waterbird Spirits, Volkswagen of Cool Springs-North Nashville & Murfreesboro, M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, FONDA 12 South, Ben & Jerry’s, Tennessee Sign Company, The Anderson Group, The Porch Company, and Lightning 100.

