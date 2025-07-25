Totino’s Unveils New Totino’s Ultimate Pizza

Say goodbye to boring snacks and lunchtime slumps – Totino’s™ is leveling up the flavor with its boldest launch yet, Totino’s Ultimate, a new offering made for pizza lovers and unapologetic cravings. The lineup kicks off with a brand-new premium product: Totino’s Ultimate Pizza crafted to deliver delicious flavor and satisfying bites.

Totino’s Ultimate Pizza is a savory indulgence featuring bold ingredients built for me-time, because with pizza this good, sharing is off the table. With a classic crispy crust that fans will love, Totino’s Ultimate Pizza is taking classic comfort food to epic new heights with three delicious flavors:

Extra Cheese : A classic favorite, upgraded with extra melty cheese and rich, tangy tomato sauce over a crispy crust.

: A classic favorite, upgraded with extra melty cheese and rich, tangy tomato sauce over a crispy crust. Uncured Pepperoni : A kick of salty and savory goodness on top of a classic pizza that’ll have you lurking in the kitchen to nab the last slice.

: A kick of salty and savory goodness on top of a classic pizza that’ll have you lurking in the kitchen to nab the last slice. Loaded Combination: Make any meat lover sing with juicy sausage and crispy pepperoni toppings working together to make the ultimate combo.

Totino’s Ultimate Pizza is available now exclusively at Walmart stores and online and will be available nationwide this fall for an MSRP of $3.29.

And coming soon, snack lovers can grab another Ultimate option when Totino’s Ultimate Pizza Rolls™ hit shelves this Fall. This new take on the cult-favorite classic, Totino’s Ultimate Pizza Rolls are loaded with 100% real melty mozzarella, savory pepperoni and bold flavor, all inside the same crispy bite-size shell that fans love. The 50-count Totino’s Ultimate Pizza Rolls will be available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $8.29.

Source: Business Wire

Follow along for more by visiting Totinos.com and keeping up with @Totinos on Instagram.

