The National Weather Service (NWS) has released updated storm survey information on the tornado event that took place December 10-11, 2021.
As of Tuesday (December 14), NWS Nashville reports 13 confirmed tornadoes in Middle Tennessee on December 10 and 11th. NWS continues to gather information on the tornado event.
Here is a breakdown of the tornado event:
1Giles
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 70 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.1399 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 30.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 06:17 AM CST
START LOCATION: 2 SSW ELKTON / GILES COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 06:19 AM CST
END LOCATION: 1 ESE ELKTON / GILES COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
The tornado touched down near the intersection of Witt Rd and Beasley Branch Rd where some shingles were lost on a house, the roof of a shed was blown off and a few trees were uprooted or had large branches snapped off. The tornado continued ENE and paralleled the Elk River uprooting additional trees and snapping large branches. The tornado blew a semi-truck off of I-65 before lifting east of I-65 along the Elk River.
2Grundy County
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 90 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 8.8 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 07:36 AM CST
START LOCATION: 1 N COALMONT / GRUNDY COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 07:45 AM CST
END LOCATION: 2 N PALMER / GRUNDY COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
The tornado touched down in Coalmont and quickly produced 90mph winds that uprooted many trees on Freemont Road. It moved northeast and blew out the walls of a metal building structure and downed additional trees on 20th Avenue South near Highway 108. The tornado weakened as it crossed the highway and continued northeast. It uprooted and snapped trees east of Gruetli Laager before lifting near Cullen Savage Road, north of Barkertown Road.
3Bethpage
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 6.3813 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 03:42 AM CST
START LOCATION: 4 N GALLATIN / SUMNER COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 03:47 AM CST
END LOCATION: 1.3 SW BETHPAGE / SUMNER COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
The tornado touched down on Lindsey Hollow Road and moved northeast toward Phosphate Lane where a few trees were snapped or uprooted, an outbuilding was destroyed and the roof of a home was damaged. The tornado continued northeast causing tree damage along Wrights Lane and South Dry Fork Road. It damaged a few more trees before lifting at Highway 31E near Hinton Road.
4Hendersonville
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 95 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 6.2 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150.0
YARDS FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 03:31 AM CST
START LOCATION: 3 SW HENDERSONVILLE / DAVIDSON COUNTY /
TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 03:37 AM CST
END LOCATION: 3 E HENDERSONVILLE / WILSON COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
A tornado touched down in Old Hickory on Orchard Drive uprooting several large trees and causing roof damage to multiple homes. It moved across Old Hickory Lake and downed power lines and trees from Walton Ferry to Sanders Ferry Road in Hendersonville. The heaviest damage occurred on Cumberland Hills Drive and Lake Valley Road where numerous trees were snapped or uprooted and homes received roof damage. The tornado continued east, crossing Old Hickory Lake once again and downing trees and powerlines on Carter Lane in North Mt Juliet. The storm weakened and lifted on Saundersville Ferry Road near Crosswinds Drive.
5Carthage
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 80 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 7.3 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 75.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 04:05 AM CST
START LOCATION: 1 ENE SOUTH CARTHAGE / SMITH COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 04:10 AM CST
END LOCATION: 6 ENE CARTHAGE / JACKSON COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
The tornado touched down on Upper Ferry Road in Carthage and moved northeast along the east side of Carthage uprooting several small trees and snapping large tree limbs. The storm crossed the Cumberland River and caused tree damage and moderate roof damage to a structure on Mclures Bend Lane, east of Carthage. The tornado continued east, crossing the Cumberland River and Sullivan Bend before lifting on Waynick Road in Jackson County where it caused minor tree damage.
6Clay County
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.8 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 75.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 04:20 AM CST
START LOCATION: 4.8 NE RED BOILING SPRING / CLAY COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 04:25 AM CST
END LOCATION: 1 W BOLES / CLAY COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
The tornado touched down in Hermitage Springs just south of Highway 52 where it uprooted trees. It paralleled Highway 52, continuing to uproot trees and causing shingle damage to multiple homes. The worst damage occurred along the north side of the highway where four large agricultural buildings were destroyed. The tornado continued northeast damaging the roof of a home on Clementsville Road. Scattered tree damage was noted as the path continued into Monroe County, Kentucky.
7Stewart County
RATING: EF2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 125 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 22 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 400 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 1
START DATE: 12/10/2021
START TIME: 11:54 PM CST
START LOCATION: 3.5 MILES WEST OF THE LAND BETWEEN THE
LAKES AT THE TENNESSEE RIVER / STEWART COUNTY
START LAT/LON: 36.5136 / -88.02799
END DATE: 12/10/2021
END TIME: 11:59 PM CST
END LOCATION: FT. CAMBELL ARMY BASE / STEWART COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
This will most likely be a continuation of a tornado from West Tennessee that moved through the NW corner of Stewart County and into Southern Kentucky. This tornado crossed the Tennessee River west of Land Between the Lakes and did massive tree damage to heavily wooded areas uprooting thousands of trees along its path. The tornado crossed a well constructed single-family brick home new Bear Creek where it took off the roof and top story. It then continued to travel northeast where it passed Indian Branch and Morgan Branch where it continued to uproot trees and destroyed some farm out buildings and lifting the roots off of some single and doublewide mobile homes. Completely flattening some barns and single wide structures. The most widespread and worst damage inm Stewart County was between Indian Branch and Morgan Branch, south of Bumpus Mills. The tornado then continued Northeast onto Ft. Campbell Army Base and most likely into Christian County, KY.
8Dickson
RATING: EF2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 135 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 8.34 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 500.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 2
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 02:43 AM CST
START LOCATION: 6 SSW DICKSON / DICKSON COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 02:51 AM CST
END LOCATION: BURNS / DICKSON COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
Tornado damage started just north of I-40 near mile marker 166 along Piney Road where it snapped and uprooted trees on N Mount Sinai Road. The most intense damage occurred on Murrell Drive where multiple homes were heavily damaged or destroyed as they shifted off of their foundations, experienced extensive roof damage or had exterior walls collapse. In addition to the structural damage, hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted in teh same area. The tornado continued northeast damaging trees on Lena Road and causing roof damage to homes on Stephen Street and Ridgecrest Drive. The storm crossed Highway 46, snapping electric poles along Printwood Drive. It weakened from that point, damaging multiple trees before dissipating near Burns.
9Kingston Springs
RATING: EF2
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 125 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 10.5 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 400.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 1
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 02:56 AM CST
START LOCATION: 1 E WHITE BLUFF / DICKSON COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 03:07 AM CST
END LOCATION: 4 NNE PEGRAM / CHEATHAM COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
The tornado touched down near Highway 70 between White Bluff and Kingston Springs and continued east-northeast where it produced roof damage to a few homes. While staying north of Highway 70, there was damage to homes on Sneed Road where roof sections were removed and had several trees snapped. Several more homes and trees were damaged along Highway 70 including a few businesses with mainly roof damage. A barn had its walls collapse between Old Butterworth Road and Cedar Hill Road. Some electrical poles were damaged on Cedar Hill Road before the tornado moved further northeast, damaging more trees and dissipating before the Davidson County line.
10Humphreys
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 12.2 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 250.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 02:15 AM CST
START LOCATION: 6 WNW LOBELVILLE / PERRY COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 02:26 AM CST
END LOCATION: 11 NNE LOBELVILLE / HICKMAN COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
Damage from this tornado started in northern Perry County with some uprooted trees along Crooked Creek Road. An overturned RV and roof was torn off a barn along Highway 13 in Humphreys County as the tornado moved northeast and uprooted, as well as, snapped trees just north of I-40 near Mile Marker 146. More trees were uprooted further northeast of that location before dissipating just before the Hickman County line.
11Burns
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.3 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 175.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 02:49 AM CST
START LOCATION: 2 SSE BURNS / DICKSON COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 02:54 AM CST
END LOCATION: 3 SSW WHITE BLUFF / DICKSON COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
This tornado developed just southeast of the Dickson EF2 tornado north of I-40 near mile marker 175. Damage was seen on Garton Road where there were large branches broken off trees. The tornado continued northeast where more uprooted trees were seen along Highway 96 and Beech Grove Way. More branches were broken further to the northeast and east along JC Brown Road, Johnny Hall Road and Bakers Work Road before ending near Bakers Work Road.
12Hickman
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.66 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 02:34 AM CST
START LOCATION: 12 NW CENTERVILLE / HICKMAN COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 02:38 AM CST
END LOCATION: 10 SW DICKSON / HICKMAN COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
This tornado touched down just west of I-40 near Mile Marker 157 where trees were damaged and uprooted. The tornado continued northeastward on the east side of I-40 before dissipating between I-40 and Highway 48.
13Mt Juliet
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 7.6 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 12/11/2021
START TIME: 03:31 AM CST
START LOCATION: 5 WNW RURAL HILL / DAVIDSON COUNTY / TN
END DATE: 12/11/2021
END TIME: 03:39 AM CST
END LOCATION: 2 N MOUNT JULIET / WILSON COUNTY / TN
SURVEY SUMMARY:
This EF1 Tornado touched down on the east side of Percy Priest Lake near Cooks Landing Court and Stewarts Ferry Pike in Davidson County and moved north-northeast generally along New Hope Road. Many trees were uprooted with EF0 roof and siding damage to several homes in Davidson County. The tornado strengthened to EF1 and turned more northeastward as it crossed into Wilson County, causing minor to moderate damage to numerous homes in the Cobblestone Landing and Eagle Trace subdivisions. One home on Partridge Drive suffered severe damage with the garage and east side of the house being blown out. Further to the northeast, dozens of trees were uprooted along Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Division Street and Mount Juliet Elementary School suffered minor roof damage. The most significant damage occurred in the Willoughby Station Subdivision as dozens of homes between Melbourne Terrance and Greenhill Road received minor to moderate roof and exterior damage. The tornado weakened as it continued northeast but continued to blown down trees and cause EF0 damage to homes in the Vernon Hills Subdivision and along Wilson Drive and Tate Lane. The tornado apparently lifted after crossing Lebanon Road west of Mount Juliet Road.
EF SCALE: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:
EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH
EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH
EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH
EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH
EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH
EF5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm data.