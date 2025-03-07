Top Stories of the Week

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!

1Main Street Murfreesboro Celebrates 40 Years of Revitalization and Community Impact

Main Street Murfreesboro marked its 40th anniversary with a celebratory event on Tuesday, March 4, at The Walnut House, honoring the businesses and individuals who have contributed to the vitality of downtown Murfreesboro. Read more

2MTSU Student Chosen By First Lady To Attend President Trump’s Joint Session Of Congress

Middle Tennessee State University College of Education senior Haley Ferguson of Spring Hill was among 15 “Everyday Americans” invited by first lady Melania Trump to attend President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in Washington, D.C. (Submitted photo)

Middle Tennessee State University College of Education senior Haley Ferguson of Spring Hill was among 15 “Everyday Americans” invited as special guests by first lady Melania Trump to attend President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in Washington, D.C. Read more

3Homeless Camp Catches Fire Near Medical Center Parkway

Photo: MFRD

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at a homeless camp near the CSX rail tracks and Medical Center Parkway. Crews faced challenges accessing the scene due to its location, along with hazardous conditions from large amounts of trash and propane tanks in the fire. Read more

4$150,000 Powerball Winner in Smyrna

Congrats to two Tennessee Lottery Powerball winners, who won big in Saturday night’s drawing by matching four numbers plus the Powerball. Read more

5Rutherford Aimed to Be Third Largest County in Tennessee

Rutherford is currently the fourth most populated county in the state of Tennessee according to the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR