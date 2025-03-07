Top Stories of the Week

This week was full of interesting news. Here are the top stories!
Main Street Murfreesboro marked its 40th anniversary with a celebratory event on Tuesday, March 4, at The Walnut House, honoring the businesses and individuals who have contributed to the vitality of downtown Murfreesboro. Read more
Middle Tennessee State University College of Education senior Haley Ferguson of Spring Hill was among 15 “Everyday Americans” invited as special guests by first lady Melania Trump to attend President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, in Washington, D.C. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at a homeless camp near the CSX rail tracks and Medical Center Parkway. Crews faced challenges accessing the scene due to its location, along with hazardous conditions from large amounts of trash and propane tanks in the fire. Read more
Congrats to two Tennessee Lottery Powerball winners, who won big in Saturday night’s drawing by matching four numbers plus the Powerball. Read more
Rutherford is currently the fourth most populated county in the state of Tennessee according to the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Read more
