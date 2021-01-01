As 2020 has come to a close, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read news stories on Rutherford Source over 2020.

1 State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit Published August 28, 2020 The state of Tennessee began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit on August 26. Read More. 2 Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More. 3 The Home Depot Announces Business Updates in Response to COVID-19 Published April 2, 2020 The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, provided an update on several temporary changes to its business in response to COVID-19. Read More. 4 5 Trending Men’s Haircuts Five trending men’s haircuts that can help you re-do your do! Read More. Stock Image/Unsplash 5 Non-filers: Expect a Letter About Your Stimulus Check Published November 2, 2020 If you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you might not know you could qualify for an economic impact payment. Read More. Submitted 6 Woman’s Body Found Outside Murfreesboro Apartment Complex Published May 12, 2020 The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) worked a death investigation at the Chariot Pointe Apartments after a woman was found dead on May 12. Read More. Photo: Macaroni Grill Facebook 7 Macaroni Grill in Murfreesboro Abruptly Closes Published May 23, 2020 When The Avenue – Murfreesboro opened in October 17, 2007, Romano’s Macaroni Grill was one of the first restaurants to open with it. Read More. Stock Image 8 Total Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee The Tennessee Department of Health updates its information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee daily. Read More. Photo: Visit Music City Facebook 9 Nashville Does Not Advance in Reopening Plan Due to Uptick in COVID-19 Cases Published June 4, 2020 Nashville Mayor John cooper announced Nashville will remain in Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville.” for at least a few days more. Read More. 10 First Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Rutherford County

Published March 13, 2020 On March 13, the Tennessee Department of Health (TNDH) received one positive test result for a case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Rutherford County. Read More.