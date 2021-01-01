As 2020 has come to a close, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read news stories on Rutherford Source over 2020.
1State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit
Published August 28, 2020
The state of Tennessee began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit on August 26. Read More.
2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
3The Home Depot Announces Business Updates in Response to COVID-19
Published April 2, 2020
The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, provided an update on several temporary changes to its business in response to COVID-19. Read More.
45 Trending Men’s Haircuts
Five trending men’s haircuts that can help you re-do your do! Read More.
5Non-filers: Expect a Letter About Your Stimulus Check
Published November 2, 2020
If you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you might not know you could qualify for an economic impact payment. Read More.
6Woman’s Body Found Outside Murfreesboro Apartment Complex
Published May 12, 2020
The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) worked a death investigation at the Chariot Pointe Apartments after a woman was found dead on May 12. Read More.
7Macaroni Grill in Murfreesboro Abruptly Closes
Published May 23, 2020
When The Avenue – Murfreesboro opened in October 17, 2007, Romano’s Macaroni Grill was one of the first restaurants to open with it. Read More.
8Total Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health updates its information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee daily. Read More.
9Nashville Does Not Advance in Reopening Plan Due to Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
Published June 4, 2020
Nashville Mayor John cooper announced Nashville will remain in Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville.” for at least a few days more. Read More.
10First Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Rutherford County
On March 13, the Tennessee Department of Health (TNDH) received one positive test result for a case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Rutherford County. Read More.