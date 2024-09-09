Top Stories From September 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 9, 2024.
Junction Liquor Store is hosting its Grand Opening Community Block Party on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Read more
The continuing investigation begun one year ago into the introduction of drugs into Nashville’s jail system has led to a new indictment of five individuals, three inmates, a former Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employee, and a civilian woman, on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Read more
Two men were taken into custody after a man was killed in Smyrna on Wednesday night. Read more
The Nashville Fire Department retrieved an adult man’s body from the Cumberland River Sunday. Read more
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the 9-11 Memorial at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro. Read more
