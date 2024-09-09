Top Stories From September 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 9, 2024.

1Junction Liquor Store in Smyrna Announces Grand Opening Community Block Party

Junction Liquor Store is hosting its Grand Opening Community Block Party on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Read more

2Four Inmates, Two Others Indicted in Jail Fentanyl Death

Emmanual Webb, 30 Devin Popejoy, 28 Charles Kelley, 23 William Sigsby, 28, Joshua Young, 38 Matthew Calhoun, 27, Daniel Prisco, 18 (MNPD)

The continuing investigation begun one year ago into the introduction of drugs into Nashville’s jail system has led to a new indictment of five individuals, three inmates, a former Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employee, and a civilian woman, on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Read more

3Two Arrested After Deadly Shooting at Smyrna Gas Station

Two men were taken into custody after a man was killed in Smyrna on Wednesday night. Read more

4Drowning Victim Recovered in Cumberland River Identified As Missing Man

The Nashville Fire Department retrieved an adult man’s body from the Cumberland River Sunday. Read more

5Rutherford County’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Set for Wednesday

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the 9-11 Memorial at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro. Read more

