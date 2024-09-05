Top Stories From September 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 5, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County! Read more
On Thursday morning, an aircraft from Middle Tennessee State University’s training fleet skidded off the runway during an exercise at Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. Read more
Visitors to Rutherford County generated $772,865,400 in spending in 2023, a 3.78% increase from 2022, according to newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Read more
September 4, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a theft/shoplifting case that occurred at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on Aug. 28. Read more
Don’t miss the Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival on September 7, 2024! Read more
