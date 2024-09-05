Top Stories From September 5, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for September 5, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend


Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County! Read more

2MTSU Plane Skids Off Runway During Training Drill

Murfreesboro Airport

On Thursday morning, an aircraft from Middle Tennessee State University’s training fleet skidded off the runway during an exercise at Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. Read more

3Tourism In Rutherford County Generated $772,865,400 In Visitor Spending In 2023

Visitors to Rutherford County generated $772,865,400 in spending in 2023, a 3.78% increase from 2022, according to newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Read more

4Nearly $1K of Items Stolen From Murfreesboro Lowe’s

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

September 4, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a theft/shoplifting case that occurred at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on Aug. 28. Read more

5Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival Happening This Weekend

Photo: Center Hill Events & Promotions

Don’t miss the Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival on September 7, 2024! Read more

