Top Stories From September 4, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 4, 2024.

1Nearly $1K of Items Stolen From Murfreesboro Lowe’s

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

September 4, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a theft/shoplifting case that occurred at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on Aug. 28. Read more

2Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival Happening This Weekend

Photo: Center Hill Events & Promotions

Don’t miss the Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival on September 7, 2024! Read more

3Missing: 23-year-old Blanca Orellana of Nashville

Blanca Orellana (MNPD)

Missing Persons detectives are continuing to search for Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana, 23, of Antioch, who was reported missing by her mother on August 21. Read more

4Parents Sue Boy Scouts After Boy Killed in Crash on Old Hickory Lake

A child died following a jet ski crash on Old Hickory Lake in July and now the family is suing the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America. Read more

5Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 3

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 27 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

