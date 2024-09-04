Top Stories From September 4, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 4, 2024.
September 4, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a theft/shoplifting case that occurred at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on Aug. 28. Read more
Don’t miss the Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival on September 7, 2024! Read more
Missing Persons detectives are continuing to search for Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana, 23, of Antioch, who was reported missing by her mother on August 21. Read more
A child died following a jet ski crash on Old Hickory Lake in July and now the family is suing the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America. Read more
These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 27 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
