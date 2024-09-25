Top Stories From September 25, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 25, 2024.
Welcome to our Week 6 High School Football Prediction Survey! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more
The motorcyclist who died in Saturday’s collision on Broad Street with an SUV has been identified as Michael Jenkins, 69, of La Vergne. Read more
Throughout the high school football season, MaxPreps updates its high school football rankings. Read more
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live. Read more
These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
