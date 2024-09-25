Top Stories From September 25, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
27

Here are the top stories for September 25, 2024.

1High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 6

Welcome to our Week 6 High School Football Prediction Survey! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more

2Motorcyclist Who Died in Murfreesboro Crash Identified

The motorcyclist who died in Saturday’s collision on Broad Street with an SUV has been identified as Michael Jenkins, 69, of La Vergne. Read more

3MaxPreps High School Football Rankings 2024

Throughout the high school football season, MaxPreps updates its high school football rankings. Read more

4What to Know Before Heading to Pilgrimage Music Festival 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live. Read more

55 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Sept. 24

 

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

