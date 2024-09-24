Top Stories From September 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here are the top stories for September 24, 2024.

1What to Know Before Heading to Pilgrimage Music Festival 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live. Read more

25 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Sept. 24

hotel health inspections

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

3Awolanation Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

photo from Awolnation

AWOLNATION has announced headline dates for ‘The Phantom Five Tour’ with special guest Bryce Fox. Read more

4Hideaway Circus Coming to Murfreesboro

Hideaway Circus is coming to Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs Beer Park September 26 – 29. Read more

5Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Broad Street in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department

A crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Street and Singer Road in Murfreesboro on Sunday, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist involved. Read more

