Top Stories From September 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 24, 2024.
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live. Read more
These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
AWOLNATION has announced headline dates for ‘The Phantom Five Tour’ with special guest Bryce Fox. Read more
Hideaway Circus is coming to Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs Beer Park September 26 – 29. Read more
A crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Street and Singer Road in Murfreesboro on Sunday, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist involved. Read more
