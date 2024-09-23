Top Stories From September 23, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 23, 2024.
Hideaway Circus is coming to Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs Beer Park September 26 – 29. Read more
A crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Street and Singer Road in Murfreesboro on Sunday, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist involved. Read more
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more
September 23, 2024 – DNA analysis has confirmed that the human remains found on September 12th at a property on Burnt House Road in Wilson County are those of missing 23-year-old Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana. Read more
A plane reportedly crashed in the Cumberland River in Cheatham County on Monday. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!