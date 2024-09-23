Top Stories From September 23, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for September 23, 2024.

1Hideaway Circus Coming to Murfreesboro

Hideaway Circus is coming to Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs Beer Park September 26 – 29. Read more

2Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Broad Street in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department

A crash occurred at the intersection of Broad Street and Singer Road in Murfreesboro on Sunday, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist involved. Read more

3Mark Your Calendar for Franklin’s 2024 PumpkinFest

photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more

4Human Remains Identified As Missing Nashville Woman

Blanca Orellana (MNPD)

September 23, 2024 – DNA analysis has confirmed that the human remains found on September 12th at a property on Burnt House Road in Wilson County are those of missing 23-year-old Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana. Read more

5Investigation Underway After Plane Crashes into Cumberland River in Cheatham Co.

A plane reportedly crashed in the Cumberland River in Cheatham County on Monday. Read more

