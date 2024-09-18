Top Stories From September 18, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 18, 2024.

1VIDEO: A Look at Murfreesboro Road Improvement Projects

Murfreesboro Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith highlighted several road improvements during the recent Murfreesboro City Council Workshop, Sept. 12, 2024. Read more

2Nashville Boo at the Zoo is Back with a New Attraction

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

Spooky season is approaching and fall festivities are brewing. Nashville Zoo is back with its annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. Read more

3Nearly $600 Allegedly Stolen From City Rover Bus

Murfreesboro Police Department

Detectives are investigating a theft case where someone stole $582 from a wallet they found on a city Rover bus on September 3. Read more

4Several Threats Towards Rutherford County Schools Leads to Two Arrests

Potential school threats showed no intent to carry out these threats after investigations by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Tuesday. Read more

5Health Scores: Rutherford County September 17, 2024

hotel health inspections

These are the health scores for September 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more

