Top Stories From September 16, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 16, 2024.
Mike Pence, the 48th Vice President of the United States, will speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Tucker Theatre as part of Middle Tennessee State University’s annual observance of Constitution Day. Read more
The agency says the man was competing in a fishing tournament and did not return to the weigh-in. Read more
This weekend’s Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners of a variety of prize levels, including two lucky winners who won especially big. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) announce the expansion of its Public Safety Public Information Office with the recent hire of Assistant Public Information Officer for Public Safety, Dana J. Smith. Read more
In a special offer, Middle Tennessee State University’s Office of Admissions will be providing a Free Application Week for prospective freshmen and transfer students. Read more
