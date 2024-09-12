Top Stories From September 12, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 12, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Hyle Ave Wednesday. Read more
Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 4 of the high school football season. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus. Read more
Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall sometime early evening as a Cat 1 , maybe a Cat 2 over Louisiana. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!