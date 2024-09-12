Top Stories From September 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
66

Here are the top stories for September 12, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

2One Person Escapes Murfreesboro House Fire

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Hyle Ave Wednesday. Read more

3Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 4 of the high school football season. Read more

4Tennessee Confirms First Positive Measles Case In The State Since 2019

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus. Read more

5Hurricane Francine- Impacts on Middle Tennessee

Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall sometime early evening as a Cat 1 , maybe a Cat 2 over Louisiana. Read more

