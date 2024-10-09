Top Stories From October 9, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
107
HireLevel.
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Here are the top stories for October 9, 2024.

Tara MacDougall President, CEO of the Discovery Center Reelected to ASTC Board of Directors

Tara MacDougall
Tara MacDougall (submitted photo)

Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, has been reelected to a second term of three years, beginning October 1, 2024, on the Board of Directors for the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC). Read more

Missing: 15-year-old Sariya Whitney of Murfreesboro

Sariya Whitney 15, was reported missing by her grandmother in September. Read more

Ribbon Cutting: HireLevel. in Murfreesboro

HireLevel.
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

HireLevel. held its ribbon cutting on September 18, 2024, for its location at 171 Mall Circle Drive in Murfreesboro. Read more

Murfreesboro Fire Responds to Burning Car

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

A car went up in flames near a supermarket on Heritage Park Dr. Sunday evening. Read more

5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 8

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 1-8, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here