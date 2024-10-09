Top Stories From October 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 9, 2024.

Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, has been reelected to a second term of three years, beginning October 1, 2024, on the Board of Directors for the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC). Read more

Sariya Whitney 15, was reported missing by her grandmother in September. Read more

HireLevel. held its ribbon cutting on September 18, 2024, for its location at 171 Mall Circle Drive in Murfreesboro. Read more

A car went up in flames near a supermarket on Heritage Park Dr. Sunday evening. Read more

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 1-8, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

