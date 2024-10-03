Top Stories From October 3, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 3, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Early haunted houses were often created by neighborhoods to amuse the local kids, then they became fundraisers for community non-profits. Read more
A glimmer of hope amidst the flooding devastation from Hurricane Helene in East Tennessee, a dog stranded atop a 20-foot tree is safely rescued thanks to Murfreesboro Police Department’s K9 Kari. Read more
Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief. Read more
Drake’s Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on September 30, 2024, for its location at 2614 Roby Corlew Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more
