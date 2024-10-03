Top Stories From October 3, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for October 3, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

210 Frightfully Terrifying Haunted Attractions in Middle Tennessee

Stock Photo

Early haunted houses were often created by neighborhoods to amuse the local kids, then they became fundraisers for community non-profits. Read more

3Murfreesboro Police Department’s K9 Kari Saves Stranded Dog in East TN Flooding

Photo: City of Murfreesboro

A glimmer of hope amidst the flooding devastation from Hurricane Helene in East Tennessee, a dog stranded atop a 20-foot tree is safely rescued thanks to Murfreesboro Police Department’s K9 Kari. Read more

4Morgan Wallen Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief

John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief. Read more

5Ribbon Cutting: Drake’s Murfreesboro

Drake’s Murfreesboro
Photos from Rutherford Chamber

Drake’s Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on September 30, 2024, for its location at 2614 Roby Corlew Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more

