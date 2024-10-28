Top Stories From October 28, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 28, 2024.
The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating an incident this afternoon involving a student who died by suicide in the James E. Walker Library on the MTSU campus. Read more
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency responded to the Snail Shell Cave in the Rockvale community Sunday, around 3:00 pm for an individual who fell approximately 80 feet to the base of the large sinkhole near the mouth of the cave. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Rutherford County on Saturday, Nov. 2. Read more
For the last several years, Archie’s Promise, a nonprofit organization focused on providing affordable formal and business wear as well as free hygiene products to economically disadvantaged families and displaced youth and adults, has partnered with Rutherford County Schools to make hygiene products more accessible. Read more
A hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning resulted in minor injuries and an arrest. Read more
