Top Stories From October 28, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
129

Here are the top stories for October 28, 2024.

1Investigation Underway After Death by Suicide at MTSU Library

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating an incident this afternoon involving a student who died by suicide in the James E. Walker Library on the MTSU campus. Read more

2Victim Rescued After Falling in Rutherford County Cave

Photo: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency responded to the Snail Shell Cave in the Rockvale community Sunday, around 3:00 pm for an individual who fell approximately 80 feet to the base of the large sinkhole near the mouth of the cave. Read more

3Hazardous Waste Collection Service to be in Murfreesboro Saturday

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Rutherford County on Saturday, Nov. 2. Read more

4Whitworth-Buchanan Students Now Have Free Access to Hygiene Products

Rutherford County Schools

For the last several years, Archie’s Promise, a nonprofit organization focused on providing affordable formal and business wear as well as free hygiene products to economically disadvantaged families and displaced youth and adults, has partnered with Rutherford County Schools to make hygiene products more accessible. Read more

5One Arrested in Murfreesboro Crash That Caused Significant Damage

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

A hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning resulted in minor injuries and an arrest. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here