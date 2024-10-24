Top Stories From October 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 24, 2024.
Hemispheres Wine Bar is excited to announce its grand opening on November 1, 2024, located at 208 W. Main Street. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more
Scammers apparently used artificial intelligence mimicking Sheriff’s Capt. Will Holton voice to convince a resident to hand over $7,500 in bitcoins to avoid a fake arrest. The scammer used the Sheriff’s Office dispatch number in making the fake call. Read more
The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is trying to determine if excessive speed was a contributing factor in a crash where a 14-year-old died, and three people were injured. Read more
October 23, 2024 – Rutherford County deputies responded to two separate crashes on Interstate 840 Wednesday. Read more
Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier that Green Onions (SKU 44168) with a pack-on date of September 25, 2024 sold in Trader Joe’s. Read more
